IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes shares snaps after Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs blowout win over Cardinals in preseason

Patrick Mahomes defeated the Cardinals, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, was present to see his and his team's victory.

The starting quarterback of the Chiefs will play his seventh season in the NFL and will aim to bag his third Super Bowl ring this year. By his side will be his high school sweetheart's wife, who has always supported him throughout his professional career.

Brittany, a former soccer player, shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, the couple shared an adorable kiss while Brittany posed with her friends.

The caption of the post was:

"Year Seven❤️💛"

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Post

During the Chiefs' preseason game against the Cardinals, quarterback Patrick Mahomes showcased his incredible throwing ability once again.

While being chased from the pocket, Mahomes appeared to be forced out of bounds but instead jumped towards the sideline and threw the ball back across his body to receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The pass was incomplete, but the throw itself was nothing short of amazing.

However, Brittany was upset that not a lot of fans could see her husband's football prowess.

Brittany Mahomes frustrated with Cardinals over low turnout

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, expressed her frustration with the empty stadium during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. She took to Instagram to share a video of the stadium, which appeared completely empty, saying:

"There ain't a single person in here."

While preseason games usually have fewer spectators, the lack of attendance highlights the current state of the Arizona Cardinals. The team had a disappointing season last year, with key players leaving and a new coach taking charge.

They also face tough competition in their division from teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the lack of fans, she continues to support her husband's team and was present at the game.

