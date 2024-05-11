IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes’ stylist drops series of outfits from Miami GP trip

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes spent last weekend in Miami as they attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The couple attended events throughout the weekend leading up to Sunday's big race.

Brittany Mahomes shared photos of her different styles and outfits throughout the weekend. Now, her stylist, Venetia Kidd, is sharing even more photos of the Kansas City Current co-owners' outfits, a look she called a mix of Versace and Barbie.

The photos were posted on Kidd's Instagram page and then re-shared by Brittany Mahomes as well.

"F1 but make it @versace Barbie 🩷"

The post included three up-close looks at Brittany's hair and makeup, which included a curly look as well as a wavy hairstyle. As for the makeup, she went for three different looks, which included a full-glam look for a night out.

Mahomes' style for the Miami Grand Prix have been given their own moment.

Brittany then shared additional photos of her own, showing a full-length shot of her entire look for race day. She chose a short pink and white gingham dress that she paired with white sneakers and sunglasses.

Photos from Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' trip to Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Mahomes were in attendance at the Miami GP as part of the Alpine Racing Team. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is an investor in the racing team alongside his teammate, Travis Kelce.

Brittany Mahomes calls Miami trip the 'best weekend'

Three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes also documented his and his wife Brittany's trip to the Miami Grand Prix last weekend. The 28-year-old shared a video on Instagram giving snapshots of the fun they had throughout their four-day stay.

The couple attended pre-race events that took place at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins. Brittany Mahomes re-shared her husband's post on her Instagram story, sharing her thoughts on the weekend:

"The best weekend"

One of the weekend's highlights was Patrick Mahomes throwing a ball from Hard Rock Stadium's 50-yard line to an Alpine Racing team member in the suites high above the field. Even during the offseason, the Super Bowl MVP never misses an opportunity to get some throwing in.

