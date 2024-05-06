Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany describes 'best weekend' as Chiefs QB recaps Miami GP experience

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes continued their event-filled offseason with a trip to Miami this past weekend. The Mahomes were in Miami for Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix, which was a weekend filled with events that capped off with the race on Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both own a minority stake in the Alpine Racing team that competed in the race. While neither of the Alpine Racing drivers was able to pull off a podium finish, the quarterback documented the fun he and Brittany had throughout the weekend with a short video on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes shared the video on her own Instagram story, calling it the 'best weekend.' She too shared glimpses of the weekend, which included catching up with one of Mahomes' former Chiefs teammates, Shane Buechele, and his wife, Paige.

The couple also enjoyed a dinner with friends in Miami on Thursday night before the action on the track kicked off.

"The best weekend," Brittany wrote.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have attended the Miami Grand Prix in the past, as the race team owner likes to show his support for his drivers.

Patrick Mahomes makes epic throw during Miami GP weekend

It may be the NFL offseason, but three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't miss an opportunity to show his incredible talent. The Chiefs quarterback and his wife, Brittany, were in Miami all weekend for the Formula 1 race.

The course for the Grand Prix is set all around Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. The stadium is used for pre and post-race festivities, which is where Mahomes threw a pass on Sunday afternoon before the race kicked off. He stood on the 50-yard line and launched a football up to a member of the Alpine Racing Team who was waiting in one of the suites.

Mahomes is used to finding success at Hard Rock Stadium, the stadium where he won his first Super Bowl title over the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020.

