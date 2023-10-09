IN PHOTOS: Brock Purdy and fiancée Jenna Brandt turn heads with fairytale-esque engagement day snaps

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt announced their engagement in July. The star quarterback proposed to his long-time girlfriend at an oceanic venue.

Purdy and Brandt also shared the news of their engagement with their fans. Many congratulated the couple, wishing them the best.

Recently, their pictures were posted by a wedding and engagement photographer.

In the pictures, fans saw the couple posing with each other on a beach. Jenna held a pigskin while Brock Purdy stood beside her.

Fans are now waiting for the two to tie the knot.

Skip Bayless compared Brock Purdy to Tom Brady

In the ever-evolving landscape of the NFL, emerging quarterbacks often invite comparisons to the greats who've come before. This holds for Brock Purdy, whose exceptional performance in the 2023 season has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike.

During a recent episode of "Undisputed," the venerable Skip Bayless couldn't help but draw parallels between Purdy and the legendary Tom Brady. Bayless highlighted similarities in their early careers, particularly in their ability to maneuver the pocket effectively and seize opportunities to unleash game-changing throws.

"He is mobile; he can move in the pocket to create time to throw. My point is he's early Tom Brady. He's on that arc because he doesn't do anything wrong."

Purdy's rise has been nothing short of impressive. Steering the 49ers to crucial victories, he currently stands at the summit in passer rating and ranks second in completion percentage. These achievements reflect his skill and growing impact on the team.

In light of these promising beginnings, Skip Bayless foresees a potential trajectory for Purdy that mirrors Tom Brady's ascent. He envisions a future where Purdy cements his name among the NFL's elite quarterbacks. As football enthusiasts eagerly watch this narrative unfold, the comparison with a legend like Brady only adds to the anticipation of what lies ahead for Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers.