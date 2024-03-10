In Photos: Brock Purdy ties the knot with Jenna Brandt at private ceremony in Des Moines

On Saturday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy married his college sweetheart, Jenna Brandt, in a church in Des Moines, Iowa. Brandt was born and raised in Iowa, and Purdy called the state his home while in college.

The couple was captured exiting the church after news of their ceremony circulated on social media. TMZ Sports reported about 350 guests attended the nuptials.

The 24-year-old QB went for a classic look on his big day and donned a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, Brandt wore a strapless white gown with a short train. A photo of the couple kissing outside the church was also shared on social media.

The QB's groomsmen also wore black tuxedos. TMZ Sports obtained photos of the group's photo session before the ceremony.

Brandt's bridesmaids wore ankle-length black ballgowns but with different necklines. Some chose a halter, while others chose various straps.

It's unknown if Purdy's 49ers teammates attended the wedding in Iowa.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt met at Iowa State

Brock Purdy met Jenna Brandt in their freshman year at Iowa State in 2018. Purdy was the QB of the football team then, while Brandt played collegiate volleyball.

Brandt transferred to Northern Iowa to continue her volleyball career. The two remained friends for a few years before dating each other. They made their relationship official on social media in 2022. It was before the QB became a household name as "Mr. Irrelevant" when he was drafted last by the San Francisco 49ers.

The QB popped the question while the couple vacationed in Florida last off-season. He got down on one knee and proposed to Brendt.

"My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!" - Brock Purdy

In 2023, Brandt attended every 49ers game as the team went on a playoff run. Purdy and the 49ers were just minutes away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy had they stopped Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.