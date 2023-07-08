In Photos: Camille Kostek embraces 'Barbiecore' for SI X Miami Swim Week

Camille Kostek entered Miami Swim Week with one agenda, and that was to blow everyone's mind by showing off her pretty pink outfits.

The 31-year-old is a force to be reckoned with in the world of swimsuit modeling. Hence, her presence was much needed in this year's Miami Swim Week's Sports Illustrated runway show.

When she appeared on the red carpet, she explained that the runway show had an immense impact on her confidence and self-acceptance journey. This is something that the new upcoming movie, Barbie, will preach. And Kostek, who is a huge fan of Margot Robbie and Barbie, could not wait to show her fierce side, which she did through her outfits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former New England Patriots cheerleader has been showing her excitement about the upcoming movie on her social media accounts. Not only that, but she also tried to incorporate some of the iconic style imagery from the movie into her SI runway show outfits.

Camille Kostek showed her fans that a talented makeup artist and hairstylist worked on her to achieve an effortless yet glamorous look. She shared a picture of her outfit from "Day 1." Her Ig stories were stuffed with plenty of exotic pictures, with a caption that read, "theme of the weekend: Barbiecore."

Camille Kostek shows her fans how she achieved her ultimate 'Barbiecore' look (Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram).

The longtime girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski nailed the look with a pink, runched pencil skirt and a matching U-neck top that covered her entire sleeve.

Camile Kostek gets inspired from Barbie (Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram).

The next day, the 'Barbie' fan tried to emulate a version of vintage Barbie. She went for a black-and-white striped top with a matching skirt. She clicked a picture with a bubblegum pink backdrop that showed everything that Barbie considers essential to her style.

What message did Camille Kostek give to young swimsuit models?

Kostek made a remarkable name for herself when she was first selected in the 2018 Swim Search. After a year, she bagged her very first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. It did not happen over time, as she had to work hard to appear six times on the SI Swimsuit cover.

Hence, fans would agree that Kostek will have a special message for models who are amateurs in the industry, especially those, who are going to make their Miami Swim debut. For them, she had to say:

"Girls, it's a moment you will never forget."

She has always spoken highly of the runway show, as it offered an energetic and electric environment that every model admires.

Poll : 0 votes