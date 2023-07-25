IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek looks dreamy in new Victoria's Secret campaign 

Camille Kostek proves with every shoot that she's the ultimate beach person and knows how to rock any outfit effortlessly

After making her name and establishing herself as a top model in the realm of swimsuit modelling, the 31-year-old collaborated with one of the most famous lingerie brands.

Kostek went on a brand trip with Victoria's Secret. The company underwent a rebranding process in recent years. Hence, they have collaborated with some of the best models and high-achieving individuals.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kostek, who started her career as a New England Patriots cheerleader, is now famous and influential enough to collaborate with a brand like Victoria's Secret.

Hence, she not only attended the brand trip but also looked stunning in a product shoot. The longtime girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski uploaded a string of pictures on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing a white, midi-length silk skirt, which she paired with a white crop top.

The model looked dreamy and exuded "angel energy" as she posed for the brand's new perfume line on the beach. Fans were impressed by her radiant look and wrote several compliments for her.

Camille Kostek gave a run-down of her outfit during her VS brand trip

Before shooting for the brand's new perfume line, Camille Kostek engaged in recreational activities with the brand. Therefore, in order to enjoy an entire day of fun projects, she had to dress well.

Kostek recently uploaded a TikTok video where she let her fans know that she was on a brand trip and was going to show them her outfit. She talked about what she wore during her trip and how it made her feel like she was in a dream.

The outfit she wore during her trip had a ballet-inspired theme. She paired a skirt with a cardigan and completed the look with sunnies and a purse from Etsy. She described it as a "ballerina look" and mentioned that it made her feel warm.

"So we're going with a slick back, dirty hair bun, and this ballerina look. I just paired it with this, like, skirt that you could do this. And this little cardigan. It's honestly really warm, so it'll probably come off."

"And to complete the look, I'm just going to wear these little sunnies. It's in the middle of the day, so I'll definitely need these. I've been wanting to wear this purse. It's from Etsy. I just love this pattern. And that's it. So here's the full look of this little flat sandal. Bye."

Therefore, Camille Kostek also showed that she has a knack for choosing and preparing her outfits.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!