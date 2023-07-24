WATCH: Camille Kostek flaunts Victoria's Secret shoot outfit

Camille Kostek is one of the most popular models in the swimsuit modeling space. Now, she's slowly taking over the world of lingerie as well.

The longtime partner of Rob Gronkowski recently uploaded a TikTok video where she gave exclusive details about her brand trip with Victoria's Secret, one of the biggest lingerie brands in the world.

While talking about her trip, she gave details about her dreamy outfit. By titling the video "vineyard ballerina," it was clear that her outfit had a ballet-inspired theme. In the video, Camille Kostek said that it was the second day of her trip and had picked out her outfit pieces beforehand.

Kostek revealed that a Pilates session was arranged for everyone on the trip. After that, an event at a vineyard was also arranged.

"So we're going with a slick back, dirty hair bun, and this ballerina look. I just paired it with this, like, skirt that you could do this. And this little cardigan. It's honestly really warm, so it'll probably come off."

"And to complete the look, I'm just going to wear these little sunnies. It's in the middle of the day, so I'll definitely need these. I've been wanting to wear this purse. It's from Etsy. I just love this pattern. And that's it. So here's the full look of this little flat sandal. Bye."

Camille Kostek then uploaded an Instagram video where she promoted a product from Victoria's Secret. Therefore, she went on the brand trip for modeling purpose as well.

Camille Kostek’s sixth Sports Illustrated photoshoot caused a stir

As mentioned previously, the former New England Patriots cheerleader is also a SI Swimsuit veteran model. She worked her way up as a model and thus became one of the best in her field.

Her 2023 Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot marked her sixth straight appearance for the brand. The model and her team flew to the Dominican Republic for a beachy shoot. She modeled several bikinis, which were later shared by SI.

Although Camille Kostek is known for her fierce looks in bikinis, she always knows how to nail airport fashion. The model posted two pictures of herself on her Instagram account. One picture was from her SI shoot, in which she was dolled up, but in the other picture, Kostek opted for an androgynous look.

Her latter look received more attention from her fans. In fact, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and TikToker Alix Earle dubbed her 'an icon' for pulling off two different looks. Fans loved seeing an influential model like Kostek rocking comfortable clothing.

