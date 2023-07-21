Olivia Dunne, Alix Earle have their say on Camille Kostek’s airport x swimsuit revelation

Camille Kostek may have been in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition but when it comes to comfortable travel clothing she can do that too. The model took to Instagram earlier this week when she saw herself in the swimsuit edition.

She posted two photos on her post, one from the swimsuit shoot and the other of her look when she's traveling. She ended her caption by saying 'hi, it's me'. Her post received a lot of admiration as many of her followers can relate to her comfy chic look.

"how I find myself in the airport vs how I’m showing up to the airport ✈️ 😅 hi it’s me."

Kostek received over 24,000 likes on the Instagram post and comments from some of social media's well-known personalities. LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne called her 'an icon'. TikToker Alix Earle called the two looks 'versatile' and insinuating that she can pull off both looks.

Camille Kostek's most recent IG post has many relating to her sentiments of travel fashion.

It also made many people feel better that a model who has graced the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition can also wear a more comfortable look.

The 31-year-old first appeared in Sports Illustrated in 2018 after she was chosen from 5,000 applicants for the Swimsuit Search contest.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski channel Barbie and Ken at premiere

The premiere of the movie "Barbie" brought out familiar faces of Hollywood, sports and fashion. Camille Kostek and longtime boyfriend, former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski attended the premiere. As many would say on social media, they understood the assignment.

Kostek posted photos of the two on her Instagram page and said that they felt they needed to dress like Barbie and Ken. Then she thanked Warner Brothers for inviting them to the premiere.

"It was only right to go to the Barbie Movie Premiere as our best Ken and Barbie 🎬💕 @barbiethemovie @wbpictures thanks for having us !!"

The Super Bowl winning tight end wore a black suit and tie. Whereas she wore a hot pink scoop dress designed by Pamella Roland that were adorned with feathers toward the bottom.

She then had a matching pair of Jimmy Choos strapped heels that were decorated with bows. She of course then accesorized with a hot pink purse. What do you think? How cool were the NFL power couple?

