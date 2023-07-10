Alix Earle, just like everyone else, anticipated the release of Barbie and got the opportunity to attend the world premiere of the movie.

Earle, who has always been a famous face in the world of social media, has been gaining extra attention these days because of various reasons.

Firstly, she was heavily linked to the wide receiver of the Miami Dolphins, Braxton Berrios, who had dated Sophia Culpo a few months ago. Her ties with him gave rise to various controversies, but for fans, it only made her more famous.

Secondly, the TikToker was seen with a fellow influencer, Dixie D'Amelio, at Michael Rubin's 4th of July Hamptons party. Now, after spending an exciting week with many celebrities and family members, Big Al got the golden opportunity to attend the world premiere of the year's most anticipated movie.

Hence, she was not going to miss the chance to show off her best look for the event. Earle uploaded a TikTok video where she wore a beautiful yellow-gold gown.

Fans loved her look and thought that she looked elegant. They also thought that she looked like a real-life Barbie doll.

There were numerous fans who wanted Earle to wear a pink dress.

Although many fans were expecting her to rock a pink dress, others thought that choosing a yellow dress would make her stand out, as she would just blend in with the pink carpet if she wore a pink dress.

Alix Earle helps students by providing scholarships

Earle recently graduated from the University of Miami's Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. She thought that it would be a great idea to establish a scholarship that would support business students.

The scholarship will help students pursue their dream of studying business as a degree. It will also help the school strengthen its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Alix Earle, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate in marketing, said:

“I feel very lucky to have had the opportunity to go to the U and I’m very proud of being part of the UM family,” she said. “If I can help someone in need complete their degree at the University of Miami, I’m honored to help. I know the impact that UM has had on me, and it means the world to me to be a part of that for someone else.”

Even though Alix Earle had cemented herself as one of the most famous social media influencers and attended A-list events, she made sure to give education her first priority.

