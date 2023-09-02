IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek looks like a dream in new two-piece swimsuit

Camille Kostek is soaking up the sun while looking like her absolute best. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram profile.

Kostek donned a cream-colored bikini and completed her look with black sunglasses. She sat at the edge of her pool with her drink. In the pictures, fans also saw her longtime boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, and her dog, Ralphe Gronkowski.

She captioned the post:

"soaking up the last of our summer days."

Camille Kostek recently went on a shoot for a scarf. She advertised the product and also explained how one can wear the scarf in various ways. One can tie the scarf around as a top, use it to tie hair and also wear it as a head cover.

The swimsuit model has had a successful summer. From enjoying her favorite Margot Robbie-starrer movie to walking the Miami Swim x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show, she has been very active.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader also made history as the only model to ever appear in the SI Swimsuit edition for the sixth time.

Camille Kostek showed off her new house to her fans

Camille and her partner, Rob Gronkowski, have embarked on an exciting new chapter in their lives by relocating to a charming new residence. Kostek, with her ever-engaging Instagram presence, treated her followers to a delightful visual journey through their new abode.

Through a carefully curated series of captivating images and videos, she artfully captured the inviting ambience and comforting aesthetics of their freshly minted home.

In addition to unveiling their new living space, Kostek took a heartwarming trip down memory lane. She fondly recounted her experiences during the prestigious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch week.

This remarkable event not only provided her with the opportunity to rub shoulders with fellow models, but also allowed her to connect with her dedicated fans. These cherished memories, interwoven with the excitement of their recent move, paint a vivid picture of the vibrant life that Kostek and Gronkowski are sharing together.