IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek shares cozy sneak peek of their new home

Camille Kostek and her longtime boyfriend, Rob Gronkowski, have moved to a new house.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently uploaded a series of pictures and videos on her official Instagram account. In the pictures, fans could see her pet dog relaxing in their new house.

Camille Kostek wrote in one of her stories:

"this makes me so happy. We just moved into this home and we had this screen installed for days like this."

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

In the next story, she informed that the rains had stopped pouring, which meant that she could pull back the electronic window screen.

Camille Kostek playfully pushed Rob Gronkowski into the pool as they celebrated a lazy Sunday

Camille Kostek, swimsuit model and girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski, playfully pushed her partner into the pool during their summer vacation. Kostek shared pictures of their vacation, including moments with their family, dog, and Dan Gronkowski's son. She also shared photos of "garden fresh" vegetables that she was going to make a meal with.

She also reminisced about her experience attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch week in 2016 and how she feels honored to be part of the iconic magazine.

"I went to my first ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch week in NYC in 2016 and I waited in line by myself in the rain waiting to get into the event so that I could meet some of the models. I was so excited when it was my turn to introduce myself and ask for their autograph."

"I think of this day every time it’s my turn to sit and sign for the meet and greet portion of our launch week. It’s now year 6 signing this iconic magazine and it’s exciting to me every single time 💕"

Additionally, Kostek signed copies of the magazine for fans during this year's launch week. She is the only SI model to appear on the cover for six consecutive years.