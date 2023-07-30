IN PHOTOS: Camille Kostek shares stunning snaps from Iceland getaway

Renowned swimsuit model Camille Kostek, known for her collaborations with top brands, embarked on a breathtaking journey to Iceland. This enchanting trip served as the wellspring of inspiration for her latest collection, in collaboration with a prestigious jewelry brand. As a former New England Patriots cheerleader, Camille's creative journey continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Kostek uploaded various pictures and videos of herself. Before embarking on her highly anticipated trip, she went to a parlor and stocked up on her favorite skin care products. Then she told her fans that she had been planning to go on a trip to Iceland for the longest time.

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

When Kostek reached her destination, she posted a video on her Instagram story that read:

"Bye earth!!! Moved to Mars."

Camille shared pictures from her trip to Iceland.

In another story, Camille Kostek wrote that Dune Jewellery and she designed a new collection of jewellery inspired by the hue blues of the Blue Lagoon. Kostek also mentioned that she has always been in love with the hue of blue.

"We started designing the C of Blues Collection last year and it was inspired by my love for the hue of blue that is the blue lagoon, the glaciers, the nature and energy of this beautiful country. I can't believe we are actually HERE to shoot in the place that has inspired it all!!!"

Image Credit: Camille Kostek's Instagram Story

Camille Kostek posed for a stunning Victoria's Secret shoot

The SI Swimsuit model clearly loves everything that is blue, and one of those beautiful blue destinations are beaches. Kostek went on a brand trip with Victoria's Secret, where she modeled for one of their products on a beach.

Camille, the longtime girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski, graced her official Instagram account with a series of captivating photos. Dressed in a chic white mid-length silk skirt paired with a stylish white crop top, she exuded elegance and charm. Her radiant presence and impeccable sense of style left fans in awe, making it a delightful visual treat for all.