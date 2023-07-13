In photos: Chanen and Juwan Johnson welcome their first baby girl, J’adore Blessing

Juwan Johnson and his wife, Chanen, recently welcomed their first child together. The New Orleans Saints tight end and his Instagram influencer wife were expecting their first child together after suffering heartbreaks before.

The couple kicked off the year with some long-anticipated news. Johnson and Chanen announced in January that they were pregnant and were happily waiting for the birth of their child.

The couple had been trying their best to start a family. However, they had to face a traumatizing miscarriage earlier. Despite such an unfortunate incident, the couple did not lose faith and tried to get pregnant again but suffered a miscarriage again on an airplane.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After their two losses, they decided to take some time and spend their days happily. To their surprise, they were successful at their attempt at conception.

To announce the happy news, Juwan Johnson posted a picture of his wife and their newborn daughter, writing:

"What a BLESSING! A doctor in college told her she could never have kids. That she wouldn’t be able to. A year ago having a pair of miscarriages. But i know something and someone who is bigger than this giant. God has never lost. Not ONCE."

"This girl right here his one of a kind and I’m grateful that i call her my wife. God gave this little girl and this is a testament of unwavering faith. Thank you Jesus. J’adore Blessing Johnson welcome to this world princess! Daddy will alwayssss be there for you & mommy."

Juwan and Chanen met while they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State. After nearly three years of dating, they tied the knot in February 2020.

Chanen once shut down Juwan Johnson's cheating rumor

Chanen and her husband are in a secure and loving marriage. Chanen demonstrated this when a TikTok user accused her husband of regularly cheating on her.

The TikToker suspected that Johnson cheated on his wife. But Chanen clapped back at her hater. She uploaded a response video on her TikTok account. The video was in reply to the hater who wrote:

“I just know he cheats on you during road games you seem so annoying to live with.”

In Chanen's video, fans could see a happy Juwan Johnson greeting his wife adorably to show that he loves her too much to engage in infidelity.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes