Juwan Johnson's wife Chanen snaps back at haters accusing Saints star of cheating

Chanen Johnson gave a telling reply to a TikTok user who accused her husband, Juwan Johnson, of rampantly cheating on her.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver and his wife met when they were both 20-year-old students at Penn State. They tied the knot in February 2020 after dating each other for three years. The couple has grown together and shared their traumatic miscarriage journey with their fans.

All in all, the Johnsons looked like an ideal couple, except for one TikTok user who accused Juwan Johnson of cheating on his wife. Therefore, to clap back against the hater, Mrs. Johnson uploaded a TikTok video.

The video was in reply to a user who wrote:

“I just know he cheats on you during road games you seem so annoying to live with.”

In the video, Johnson greets his wife wholesomely. The caption of the video was:

“POV: This is the way he looks at u when u surprise him w/ breakfast while he’s volunteering at church.”

The video was meant to show that Johnson was not cheating on his wife. In fact, they are in a loving marriage.

Juwan Johnson and Chanen are not clear if they should take their newborn to Saints' season opener game

After dealing with two unfortunate miscarriages, the couple finally announced that they were expecting a daughter. They have been honest about their pregnancy journey and have shared the positive and stressful aspects of it.

Recently, Chanen shared a TikTok video in which she was getting dressed for the day. While doing so, she talked about how excited she was about the arrival of her daughter. Along with being excited, she was nervous as well because the first game of the year fell at the same time when she would be able to take out her baby in public.

"Also, do you have tips about what I should do about taking my daughter to football games? I'm seriously just curious about what I'm supposed to do about that, because that sounds like it could be kind of scary."

"Literally the day of Juwan's first game is like the first day that she's allowed to be out in public. So, I think I'm going to bring her only because Juwan is going to be so emotional and he wants her there."

She will definitely bring her daughter to her father's first game because Juwan Johnson will love to see her daughter. It will give him extra emotional support.

