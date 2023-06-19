IN PHOTOS: Chargers target Dalton Risner celebrates anniversary with wife Whitney in Cabo 

Dalton Risner and his wife celebrated their first marriage anniversary in a peaceful manner in Cabo.

The social media influencer and offensive lineman tied the knot a year ago and have been living in marital bliss. While the last season for Risner and the Denver Broncos was not an impressive one, he is a free agent now. The 27-year-old enjoyed the special day with his wife in Cabo.

Image Credit: Whitney Risner's Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitney Risner uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram Story, that showed pictures of the hotel they were staying at. She also snapped shots of her husband, who looked like he was just about to take a dip in the ocean.

Whitney Risner is now a household name in the world of NFL, as she is one of the popular wives of an NFL player. Before flying off to the pristine beaches of Cabo, the couple was spotted attending the NBA final game between the Nuggets and the Lakers.

How did Dalton Risner’s wife rise to fame?

The wife of a former Denver Broncos offensive lineman recently garnered a million followers on TikTok. She could achieve such a feat all because of her haters.

Whitney Risner started posting NFL game day content on TikTok in 2020. She posted videos of her kissing her husband over the wall from the stands to the field. Even though she received negative responses from the users, the engagement was high, which then showed users her content. She said, as per The New York Post:

“I remember getting so much hate in the beginning, but crazy enough that just sparked the algorithm and that’s kind of how it took off,” she laughed.

“People were either positive, saying that I had the dream life, or commenting, ‘You are so cringe. Your husband’s your personality.’

“It was one extreme to the next, and both pushed the algorithm to give me more engagement.”

Dalton Risner and his wife celebrated her achievement together. Whitney is now a full-time influencer who has worked with brands like Snickers. She even traveled to New York Fashion Week on behalf of the Revolve brand.

Dalton Risner and Whitney initially became aware of each other through their respective athletic pursuits. Dalton played football at Kansas State, while Whitney, was a basketball player at Fort Hays State in Kansas. The first significant encounter occurred at the Lake of the Ozarks, where Dalton Risner was on vacation and Whitney’s parents had a house. Whitney also had a summer job in the area, providing them with the opportunity to meet and get to know each other better.

Poll : 0 votes