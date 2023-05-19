IN PHOTOS: TikTok star Whitney Risner attends Lakers vs Nuggets with ex-Broncos OL and husband Dalton Risner

Whitney Risner and her husband Dalton Risner were among the enthusiastic fans soaking up the excitement of the NBA Finals. With the NFL season on hold, they, like many other fans, found themselves captivated by the thrill of basketball.

Currently a free agent, Dalton Risner has yet to sign with a new team, but it's evident that both he and his wife hold a special place in their hearts for everything Denver, considering his tenure with the Broncos from 2019 to 2022.

TikTok ScreenShot

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitney Risner documented their experience attending the Conference Finals between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023. She shared that the rush to reach the stadium was immense, with the journey taking nearly an hour and a half.

TikTok Screenshot

However, once inside the arena, the experience proved to be well worth the effort. As devoted Denver fans, the highlight for them was witnessing Nikola Jokic in action. As his name flashed inside the arena, Whitney Risner could not help contain her excitement.

TikTok Screenshot

However, that was not the only thing Dalton Risner and his wife were enjoying. They savored some delectable chicken, pizza, and refreshing beverages. Judging by their captions, they thoroughly relished the food.

TikTok Screenshot

However, as everyone knows, what a every story needs is a happy ending. We doubt if Whitney and Dalton Risner would have been documenting the experience if their team had lost. Thankfully for them, they won the first game to take a 1-0 series lead.

TikTok Screenshot

This win undoubtedly provided inspiration for the team heading into the second game, knowing that they had the unwavering support of their fans. To see the entire video from Whitney Risner, check out the link below.

Whitney Risner and Dalton Risner: a story from Missouri to Denver

Whiney Clampitt and Dalton Riser married on June 18, 2022. The NFL player was born in Branson, Missouri, but did go to high school in Wiggins, Colorado. That may have cemented his love for the Denver franchises.

Whitney Clampitt was also born in Missouri in Chillicothe. Their paths crossed for the first time when she was dating someone else. She was at the Lake of the Ozarks on a summer job from Fort Hayes State University. Dalton was a Kansas State footballer vacationing there.

Fate brought them back together after she became single, and from that point on, their relationship blossomed into the beautiful romance it is today.

Poll : 0 votes