In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt drops dream-like summer vacay recap

Gracie Hunt, the 24-year-old Kansas City Chiefs heiress, looked back on summer with rose-colored glasses as she posted a beautiful video that served as a recap for August.

The daughter of Clark Hunt compiled several videos and pictures from her vacation, including the parties she attended, and turned them into a nostalgia-filled film.

Hunt's post included a montage of her summer activities, including workouts. The video also showed the exclusive ring ceremony for the Chiefs' cheer squad, where Gracie wore a velvet red dress.

The caption of the post was:

"Summer’s grand finale of unforgettable moments☀️✨"

The upload received several likes and comments from her fans, who felt it was incredible to witness her life in that way.

Gracie spent her off-season in South Africa, where she experienced the majestic wildlife while on a safari. Additionally, she joined hands with the Discovery Channel for Shark Week. There, she swam with sharks and took a dive into the ocean.

Gracie Hunt frequently posts beautiful pictures of herself and is often busy with the Chiefs' events.

Gracie Hunt and Brittany Mahomes stunned in the Chiefs' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns

Amid the return of the Kansas City Chiefs to their home ground at Arrowhead Stadium, a remarkable display of elegance was presented by Gracie Hunt and Brittany Mahomes.

Gracie, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, graced the sidelines in an ensemble featuring a gold crop top, exuding glamour.

Meanwhile, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was captured alongside her husband and their two-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, posing for a delightful family portrait.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Post

The Chiefs emerged victorious in their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, setting the stage for the impending NFL season kickoff on Sept. 7, where they will face the Detroit Lions.

