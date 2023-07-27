Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt collaborates with Discovery channel for Shark Week: "Mesmerizing and traumatizing"

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, left fans astonished with her daring involvement in Shark Week, elegantly swimming alongside marine creatures.

In the midst of Shark Week, the notable heiress treated her followers to captivating shark-themed content, thoughtfully including a Discovery tag to enhance the experience.

Gracie delighted her followers by sharing a captivating series of photos, clad in a vibrant multi-colored two-piece swimsuit, as graceful sharks glided nearby in the background.

She wrote:

"Diving right into🤿🦈….Shark Week➡️"

"Who else looks forward to it every year?! 🙋🏼‍♀️Thanks @discovery for mesmerizing and traumatizing all of us with amazing content!🙌🏼😂💙"

Fans were left in awe, and a multitude of her Instagram followers expressed their admiration and excitement, commenting on this thrilling and extraordinary encounter.

Gracie Hunt has been enjoying the off-season to the fullest as she took a trip to South Africa and then was seen enjoying herself at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Before that, Hunt attended the ring ceremony for the Kansas City Chiefs. She also recently underwent surgery after injuring her ankle.

Amidst her involvement in aiding her family's endeavors within the Chiefs organization, Gracie Hunt remains dedicated to her pursuit of knowledge, currently pursuing a master's degree in sports management at the esteemed University of Kansas.

Remarkably ambitious, she sets her sights on forging stronger bonds with the NFL, expressing her aspirations to pave the way as the league's inaugural female commissioner, an audacious aspiration that exemplifies her trailblazing spirit.

Gracie Hunt hopped on the 'Barbie' trend

Gracie Hunt has long been recognized as a trendsetter, forging her path in the world of style and influence. However, her innate sense of individuality did not deter her from hopping aboard the viral 'Barbie' bandwagon.

Embracing the playful and captivating allure of the iconic Barbie phenomenon, Gracie showcases her versatility and adaptability, captivating hearts and minds as she leaves an indelible mark on Instagram.

The social media star and model posted a video in a chic pink outfit against a pink backdrop, exuding pure "Barbie Vibes."