IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt recaps White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt, took a trip to the nation's capital, Washington, D.C. She was a guest at the annual White House Correspondents' dinner, an event celebrating journalists and their coverage of the United States' politics.

Hunt, a well-known social media influencer, thanked FOX News for inviting her and said she felt "honored."

"Attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was truly an unforgettable honor. Thank you to @FoxNews for the incredible opportunity," she wrote.

Hunt wore a long red gown with a sweetheart neckline. She posed for photos with journalists in attendance, as well as a photo with an unidentified man. She has hinted that she has a new boyfriend but hasn't disclosed his name yet.

Hunt's photos on Instagram from the White House Correspondent's Dinner. (Photos via Instagram)

Amongst her photos from the White House Correspondents' Dinner, she also included photos of her visit around Washington, D.C.

Hunt's photos from her trip to Washington D.C. (Photos via Instagram)

She visited the Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial, as well as the Lincoln Memorial during her stay.

Gracie Hunt celebrated Earth Day with photos from her travels

Last week, Gracie Hunt took time to celebrate Earth Day. In a post on Instagram, she shared photos from her various trips around the world, celebrating the breathtaking views she has experienced.

"Earth Day 🌎 Celebrating creation, the Creator, and this beautiful world we live in.💙 Swipe for some of my favorite moments captured exploring this planet we call home. 🤗"-Hunt wrote on Instagram

The former Miss Kansas shares her daily life on Instagram. While she spends the NFL offseason traveling, she devotes every Sunday of the season to Kansas City Chiefs gameday content, cheering on the franchise her family has owned since 1960.

