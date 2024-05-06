In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt stuns in glamorous LBD at Miami GP

This weekend, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt was at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, an event that hosted over 275,000 people. Popular fast food chain Raising Cane's hosted Hunt and other social media content creators at different events throughout the weekend.

Hunt posted photos of her race day outfit on Instagram and captioned it:

"Life’s a race, make it count."

The former Miss Kansas wore a mini black dress, red heels, a red Gucci belt and a Raising Cane jacket to the Miami Grand Prix. The event took place on Sunday afternoon.

Photos of Gracie taking in the F1 race from the Raising Cane's suite.

Hunt also posted a group photo of the other attendees in the hospitality suite, a Formula 1 race car made out of flowers and bushes, and a view from her suite of the race down below.

Additional photos of Hunt's weekend in Miami at the Grand Prix.

Hunt wasn't the only Kansas City Chiefs organization member in attendance at the Formula 1 race. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were also at the Grand Prix. Both have invested in the Alpine F1 Team that competed on Sunday.

Gracie Hunt caught up with Claire and George Kittle at Miami GP

Many celebrities and professional athletes wanting to see some of the world's fastest and most talented drivers attended the Miami Grand Prix. Among them were San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire, also guests of Raising Cane's. Gracie Hunt shared a photo on Instagram of her with the couple.

Claire and George Kittle also documented their experience in the hospitality suite about the track, located just outside Hard Rock Stadium. The Kittles were treated to a one-of-a-kind transportation experience. They were picked up in a party bus loaded with chicken tenders and sauces.

Hunt alongside Claire and George Kittle at the Miami Grand Prix.

The 49ers TE could be seen thoroughly enjoying himself while in the chicken tender-filled party bus.

