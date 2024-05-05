In Photos: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt turns heads at Miami GP; links up with 49ers star George Kittle, wife Claire

It's not every day that Gracie Hunt and George Kittle hang out at the same places. This weekend, however, both are spending their time at a sporting event outside of the NFL.

Gracie Hunt partnered with Raising Cane's fast-food restaurant and traveled to Miami, Florida for the Formula 1 race. On Sunday afternoon, some of the fastest race car drivers in the world will race all around Hard Rock Stadium.

Hunt documented her trip to Miami for the big race weekend on Instagram. She posted photos of herself posing near the track and a group photo with others in the paddock.

"Ladies & Gentleman…start your engines!"

Gracie Hunt also added a photo of herself alongside San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire. The 49ers loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl appears to be water under the bridge as they posed for the photo.

Hunt also showed her up close view of the Formula 1 sprint race and qualifying sessions held on Saturday. Her glimpses views of the cars racing around the track and the pit stalls down below showed she had quite the view.

Gracie Hunt's view of the F1 sprint race on Saturday afternoon.

Claire Kittle documents George Kittle's dream ride

Gracie Hunt partnered with popular fast-food chain, Raising Cane's to attend the Miami race weekend. Claire and George Kittle also partnered with the chain restaurant.

Claire Kittle shared a short video on her Instagram Story of the couple boarding a party bus, decked out with the restaurant's logo and a buffet of chicken tenders along with various sauces. Claire Kittle referred to the experience as a 'dream' for George Kittle.

"This is @gkittle literal dream."

The Kittles enjoyed a party bus filled with some of their favorite Raising Cane food.

Claire also added another photo of herself in the Raising Cane's party bus wearing the restaurant's hat. The couple clearly enjoyed their ride to the event.