(PHOTOS): George Kittle and wife Claire turn heads at Luke Combs concert in Milwaukee 

George Kittle, unlike his intraconference rival Travis Kelce, did not go to Coachella over the weekend. So where was he?

As it turned out, he was at a Luke Combs concert at Milwaukee's American Family Field, home of MLB's Brewers. He was accompanied by his wife Claire on that day. She later posted these pictures on her Instagram stories:

George Kittle and his wife Claire attended a Luke Combs concert on Sunday

George Kittle, wife Claire also present at 2024 Masters tournament

It was not the only event the Kittles attended this past week. The two also went to Augusta, Georgia for the annual Masters golf tournament, with Claire sharing images of the course and souvenirs inside the shop on her Instagram stories:

George and Claire Kittle at the Augusta National Golf Course

But there were other football players besides George Kittle. The San Francisco 49ers tight end was joined by Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning and Atlanta Falcons free-agent signing Kirk Cousins and their respective wives:

The Kittles with the Mannings and Cousinses

Georke Kittle poses with Peyton Manning and Kirk Cousins

During the first day of the tournament, Kittle was interviewed by ESPN insider Laura Rutledge about many 49ers-related topics, including their roster situation heading into the 2024-25 season.

The five-time Pro Bowler expressed confidence in his team, saying:

"Brock Purdy is a fantastic quarterback, and he's only going to get better because he's young. And we were fortunate enough to keep our entire offense, which is really beneficial when your whole O-line stays together... So we're just hoping that our offense can take another step forward.

"And then, defensive side of the ball, when you have Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, [Javon] Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, yeah, we have a pretty good defense over there, too. So hopefully, we just keep playing at a high level and we'll win some more games."

Beside him was Cousins, who had earlier said:

"Everybody's kind of looking up at the Niners right now in the NFC, so if we're going to go anywhere, we got to get through this guy (points to Kittle) and his group."

The 2024 NFL season begins on Sept. 5.