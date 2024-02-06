IN PHOTOS: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt walks fans through Super Bowl 2024 opening night in Las Vegas

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, always provides behind-the-scenes glimpses on game day. On Monday night, the official kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII week began with "Opening Night" at Allegiant Stadium, where players from both teams answered questions from the media.

Gracie shared photos on her Instagram page of the night while wearing a red leather strapless top and black leather pants. She also credited the DSW designer shoes in the caption.

"Super Bowl Opening Night in Las Vegas!🎊 Hitting the ground running in some of my favorite @dsw booties❤️💛 "

Hunt gave a bird's-eye view of Allegiant Stadium from one of the stadium's suites. She also shared photos of herself on the field and a 360-degree video of the entire stadium, complete with Super Bowl LVIII regalia.

Photos and snaps of some of Gracie Hunt's night at Super Bowl LVIII's Opening Night.

In her photos, fans get a sneak peek at the field all set for the big game, which includes the team names in the end zones. The Kansas City Chiefs will make their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five seasons and look to go back-to-back this time around.

Gracie Hunt and family dedicate AFC title win to grandmother Norma

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win back-to-back titles this Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII. For the Hunt family, this year's Super Bowl will be unlike any other for their family and NFL history. Norma Hunt, the wife of the late Lamar Hunt, who founded the Chiefs, died in June 2023, just months after last year's Super Bowl win.

Norma Hunt was one of just four people still living who attended every Super Bowl in league history; she was also the only woman to do so. After winning the AFC Championship game, Gracie Hunt dedicated the win to her grandmother.

"So grateful to God for this moment!🙏🏼 This AFC Championship win is for Mimi Norma😭🤍 I’m overwhelmed & overjoyed that we’re going back to the SUPER BOWL!🎊 This team is all heart and completely united."

Gracie's younger sister, Ava Hunt, also shared a similar sentiment about the title win and their "Mimi Norma."

Back to back!! ❤️💛 Thanking God for this incredible blessing and the win for Mimi Norma 🫶🏼

If the Kansas City Chiefs can pull off the win over the San Francisco 49ers, they will be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots, who did so in the 2003 and 2004 NFL seasons.