IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper teams up with Olivia Dunne for SI Swimsuit's iconic 60th anniversary party

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper teams up with Olivia Dunne for SI Swimsuit's iconic 60th anniversary party

IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper teams up with Olivia Dunne for SI Swimsuit's iconic 60th anniversary party

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 21, 2024 16:24 GMT
Olivia Dunne and Christen Harper celebrated Sports Illustrated
Olivia Dunne and Christen Harper celebrated Sports Illustrated's 60th Anniversary. (Image Credits: Olivia Dunne's Instagram)

Christen Harper and Olivia Dunne were two of the stars who showed up to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Dunne, who is a rookie in the 2024 edition, shared photos on her Instagram of the issue release party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

Dunne shared photos of the fun night, which she captioned with a cheeky reminder that there weren't any 'boys allowed' to the event.

"No boys allowed."

Dunne shared some snapshots of herself with Harper, who made her fourth appearance in the swimsuit edition this year. Harper chose a black cutout knee-length dress. Dunne also chose a black dress and went for a sheer, strapless look.

Christen Harper and Olivia Dunn celebrating Sports Illustrated. (via Olivia Dunn&#039;s IG)
Christen Harper and Olivia Dunn celebrating Sports Illustrated. (via Olivia Dunn's IG)

Olivia Dunne also shared photos of a much-needed after-party snack time. The LSU gymnast shared a New York-style pizza with fellow Sports Illustrated model Ellie Thumann and DJ Xandra.

Olivia Dunne and others are enjoying some post-party snacks. (via Olivia Dunne&#039;s IG)
Olivia Dunne and others are enjoying some post-party snacks. (via Olivia Dunne's IG)

She then shared a McDonald's Big Mac and chicken nuggets with Brooks Nader, who also appears in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Olivia Dunne declares she is a Christen Harper 'fan'

The 60th anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition release party was attended by current and former magazine models.

Harper shared a short video of her walking the red carpet on the way to the release party. In her caption, she shared how grateful she is to have a role in the iconic magazine. She also shared how she felt inspired by the other women who have also been included in the issue.

"another @si_swimsuit weekend in the books. My 4th year surrounded by the most incredible and inspiring women. So honored to be a part of the 60th anniversary issue."-Christen Harper

Harper's post had over 9,100 likes in less than 24 hours and countless other comments. One of those comments came from Olivia Dunne who declared that she was a big fan of Harper's.

"Big Fan Here"-Olivia Dunne's IG comment on Harper's post

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition party is just one of the big events that Harper has this summer. She and her fiancee, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff are set to get married this offseason as well.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी