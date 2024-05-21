IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper teams up with Olivia Dunne for SI Swimsuit's iconic 60th anniversary party

Christen Harper and Olivia Dunne were two of the stars who showed up to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Dunne, who is a rookie in the 2024 edition, shared photos on her Instagram of the issue release party at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida.

Dunne shared photos of the fun night, which she captioned with a cheeky reminder that there weren't any 'boys allowed' to the event.

"No boys allowed."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne shared some snapshots of herself with Harper, who made her fourth appearance in the swimsuit edition this year. Harper chose a black cutout knee-length dress. Dunne also chose a black dress and went for a sheer, strapless look.

Christen Harper and Olivia Dunn celebrating Sports Illustrated. (via Olivia Dunn's IG)

Olivia Dunne also shared photos of a much-needed after-party snack time. The LSU gymnast shared a New York-style pizza with fellow Sports Illustrated model Ellie Thumann and DJ Xandra.

Olivia Dunne and others are enjoying some post-party snacks. (via Olivia Dunne's IG)

She then shared a McDonald's Big Mac and chicken nuggets with Brooks Nader, who also appears in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Olivia Dunne declares she is a Christen Harper 'fan'

The 60th anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition release party was attended by current and former magazine models.

Harper shared a short video of her walking the red carpet on the way to the release party. In her caption, she shared how grateful she is to have a role in the iconic magazine. She also shared how she felt inspired by the other women who have also been included in the issue.

"another @si_swimsuit weekend in the books. My 4th year surrounded by the most incredible and inspiring women. So honored to be a part of the 60th anniversary issue."-Christen Harper

Harper's post had over 9,100 likes in less than 24 hours and countless other comments. One of those comments came from Olivia Dunne who declared that she was a big fan of Harper's.

"Big Fan Here"-Olivia Dunne's IG comment on Harper's post

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition party is just one of the big events that Harper has this summer. She and her fiancee, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff are set to get married this offseason as well.