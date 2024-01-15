IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey hypes fiancée Olivia Culpo’s constant support ahead of divisional round vs Packers 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took time during his bye week to honor his fiancee Olivia Culpo. The running back posted a photo collage to his Instagram page this past weekend and captioned the post "Ride or Die."

The photos included snapshots of the couple after 49ers games and even on date nights. The former Miss Universe supports the running back every game and posts photos of her gameday experience. Culpo simply left a heart in the comments section of the post, showing her admiration for his sweet sentiment.

"Ride or Die ❤️"

The post comes as the San Francisco 49ers enjoy a bye week during Wild Card weekend after clinching the top seed in the NFC.

Photos from Christian McCaffrey's latest IG post.

McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers now know their next opponent will be the Green Bay Packers next week in the divisional round at home at Levi's Stadium.

Christian McCaffrey agrees to welcome a cat despite his allergies

Christian McCaffrey and fiancee Olivia Culpo are already fur parents to a toy poodle named Oliver Sprinkles. The couple welcomed the dog about two years ago and he has become their sidekick whether they are at home or travelling.

Culpo recently tried to convince McCaffrey that they should welcome another pet into their life. Late last week, Olivia Culpo documented a text exchange between the two where she told him she found a tortoiseshell cat and wanted to keep it. She researched the cat and found out that they are good luck and tried to use that to her advantage.

The running back then said that while that all sounded great, he is severely allergic to cats so he wouldn't be able to come inside. He did say that he would help care for the cat and feed it outside.

The 31-year-old model and actress even included a photo of the cat in a recent photo dump on her Instagram page.