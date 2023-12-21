IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey's fiance Olivia Culpo dazzles in stunning $800 Khaite outfit

On Sunday, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers clinched their second straight NFC West title, the first time the franchise did so since the days of Jim Harbaugh.

Christian McCaffrey among eight 49ers players leading Pro Bowl voting as polls near end

Eight players from the San Francisco 49ers lead their respective Pro Bowl voting categories - a testament to how good Christian McCaffrey and his team have been in 2023.

On Wednesday, the 49ers were revealed to be leading all teams in total votes. The elite running back, McCaffrey, and burgeoning quarterback Brock Purdy sat at second and third respectively with a combined 252,017 votes. Only Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led them with 175,772.

Tight end George Kittle was fifth with 109,107 votes, only behind Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

McCaffrey's other teammates leading their respective positions are fullback Kyle Juszczyk, offensive tackle Trent Williams, defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, punter Mitch Wishnowsky and long snapper Taybor Pepper.

Fan voting ends on Christmas, after which fellow players and coaches will take their turn to vote until Dec. 29. The rosters will be announced on Jan. 3.

Stephen A Smith considers Christian McCaffrey a frontrunner for MVP

On the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast, Tom Brady called Christian McCaffrey his choice for 2023 NFL MVP:

“This year’s just a lot of what he’s done in the past. It’s a different team with some different opportunities and they’ve been really dynamic on offense... Brock Purdy’s saying some amazing things about him.”

As it turns out, he was not the only person saying so on Monday. On that day's episode of First Take, Stephen A Smith also cast his vote for the running back, citing his stats and the team's consistency:

"Rushing yards - first with 1,292. Scrimmage yards - first with 1,801. Total touchdowns - tied for first with (the Miami Dolphins' Raheem) Mostert. And rushing yards per attempt - he's at fourth

"And then I got to take into account what Purdy looked like when (he) was out, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams. And I gotta say 'Wait a minute, I gotta look at the consistency and amount of games they win with (him)' - they lost only one game with him healthy and in the lineup."

The winner will be announced at the league's Night of Honors on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.