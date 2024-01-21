IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey's fiancee, Olivia Culpo, shares emotional recap as 49ers advance to NFC championship game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had the support of fiancee Olivia Culpo in the come-from-behind, 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. The former Miss Universe documented the 49ers' gameday and shared the photos to her Instagram stories.

She showed a video of her greeting McCaffrey on the sidelines before the game, referring to the encounter as "bumping into her crush." She then showed a photo of her praying in the suite at Levi's Stadium before kickoff.

Olivia Culpo shared photos of Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers' big win over the Packers.

Culpo also shared another photo of her and Christian McCaffrey embracing after the big win. While her gameday posts are typically supportive and show the fun of the day, she showed a more vulnerable take during Saturday's prime-time matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Despite trailing the entire game, Christian McCaffrey scored the game-winning touchdown on a 6-yard run with 1:07 remaining in the game.

Olivia Culpo wears a custom top made by Kristin Juszczyk for 49ers' playoff game

Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin made headlines last week after her custom red puffer jacket was worn by Taylor Swift during Kansas City's wild-card win. Juszczyk also made a custom Detroit Lions jacket for actor Taylor Lautner, and the buzz around her designs increased her Instagram following by over 400,000 in just a few days.

Kristin Juszczyk said that her jackets were 2-0 in the postseason last week, and the streak continued on Saturday evening.

Olivia Culpo wore a custom strapless San Francisco 49ers top made by Juszcyk on Saturday night to the game.

@oliviaculpo in a KJ design 😍😍 3-0 in the post season!!

Culpo hinted earlier in the week that she may be getting her own custom piece but didn't give any details as to what type of top it would be.

Juszczyk's designs now remain undefeated in the NFL playoffs this season. Fans are now excited to see if another custom piece appears during one of Sunday's two playoff games.