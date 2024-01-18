Olivia Culpo teases Taylor Swift-esque collab with Kristin Juszczyk ahead of Divisional Round vs Packers

Olivia Culpo is the next celebrity promoting Kristin Juszczyk's viral gameday fits. Starting last week, Taylor Swift's playoff jacket at the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs clash went instantly viral.

Fans were scrambling to get their hands on one, with other celebrities like Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany and Taylor Lautner also wearing Kristin's creation. Culpo, of course, is preparing to wear the new jacket for the upcoming San Francisco 49ers' Divisional Round clash against the Green Bay Packers.

Culpo, engaged to Niners star Christian McCaffrey, will most likely don a No. 23 jersey.

Image Credit: Kristin Juszczyk and Olivia Culpo's official Instagram account

"[Kristin Juszczyk] design loading," Olivia Culpo wrote. "She brought it in for me to try on. Anything to procrastinate actually working out."

Kristin, who shared the story on her IG account, wrote:

"Coming soon."

Taylor Swift helped boost Kristin Juszczyk's IG page

Kristin went viral during the playoffs as Taylor Swift styled her jacket for the Chiefs game. Swifties and other news outlets shared the news on social media, making Kristin's social media popularity skyrocket.

As per a report, Kristin's page grew 256% as famous people promoted her jacket.

While celebs chose to wear her creations, people like Claire Kittle and her husband Kyle also shared and promoted Kristin, proud of her recent success.

Making a reel of Swift and Brittany's moments in her jacket, Kristin wrote:

"An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Kristin Juszczyk warned fans about fake Taylor Swift jackets online

As Taylor Swift's jacket designed by Kristin went viral, there were immediate dupes popping up on the market. While a few dupes claim to be replicas, some people sell fake jackets claiming to be original pieces.

Sharing another (now deleted) story on her IG, Kristin wrote:

"Hi everyone! I just want to say that I am not selling any of these jackets. It's not legal and I need licensing in order to do that. We're trying to figure out how to get these to you all but in the meantime please be smart and don't partake!"

With a few weeks left in the playoffs, one can expect more celebrities to promote a jacket designed by Kristin.