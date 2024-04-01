IN PHOTOS: Christian McCaffrey spends picture-perfect Easter with fiancee Olivia Culpo, sister-in-law Sophia

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are definitely bringing forth their A-game this offseason.

From vacations to events to advertisements collabs, the soon-to-be-wed couple is making sure to make the most of their offtime. Of course, this includes important holidays like Easter.

Culpo and McCaffrey seemingly enjoyed a fun day out with their family, including Sophia Culpo, as they also posed for a few photos.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey post with Sophia Culpo and others

Posing at the church, Sophia said that they did so as 'proof' for their mother:

"Happy Easter! here's our 'send mom proof we went to church' pic".

In another set of stories, Culpo shared a few photos that included her, Christian McCaffrey and their dog Oliver Sprinkles.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrate Easter

Culpo wished Happy Easter to everyone with an adorable snap of Oliver, while she showed off her outfit in another selfie. Overlooking the stunning view behind them, McCaffrey seemed to be playing with Oliver in the background.

Sporting a black and white dress, Culpo seemed to be wearing a Turtleneck Long-Sleeve flare gown by Chloe worth well over $2000. The blag handbag, of course, appeared to be from Hermes. Though the exact price cannot be determined, the handbag can sell for over $30,000.

Furthermore, the group seemed to have their Easter dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are all in prepping for their summer wedding

Engaged last year, Culpo and McCaffrey have been waiting to finally tie the knot this year. The popular couple began dating in 2019.

Keeping fans up to date with their life whenever possible, Olivia even did a small QnA session on Instagram to answer all questions related to their wedding and relationship.

Olivia Culpo on her wedding with Christian McCaffrey (Image Credit: @oliviaculpo IG)

In fact, Culpo revealed how making/finalizing their guest list has been the hardest part of planning a wedding, especially with multiple venues capping of the number of people allowed.

Answering another question about having children with McCaffrey, Culpo said:

"In my head I want a million!!!! I wonder how many I'll actually end up having".

While they confirmed a wedding this offseason, the duo is yet to confirm any wedding date or venue.