IN PHOTOS: Colin Kaepernick and Vinicius Junior link up as Real Madrid star reveres ex-49ers QB's racial justice battle

Colin Kaepernick remains relevant even if he last played in the National Football League eight years ago. His activism made him a champion for civil rights, and he wasn’t afraid to fight for his convictions. Doing so, however, may have cost him a lengthier football career.

While some football fans criticized his protests for fatal police shootings of African-American individuals, he’s also getting support from fellow athletes like Real Madrid winger and Brazil national soccer team member Vinicius Junior.

He shared his meeting in Madrid with Colin Kaepernick on X (formerly Twitter), wherein they exchanged jerseys. Vini Jr. said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Today was a very, very special day for me… Listening and learning the story of a MAN that has been fighting so much against racism was unforgettable for me. Thank you so much, Colin.

"Your story is truly inspiring and I recommend everyone to watch your Netflix documentary. Thank you, Nike, for connecting us. This day and my conversation with Colin will have a major impact on my life going forward to make this a better and more equal world.”

Expand Tweet

Kaepernick re-shared the tweet and replied:

“My brother @vinijr is changing the world, while being one of the best in the world at his craft! Keep being great brother!!!✊🏾🔥”

Expand Tweet

Like Colin Kaepernick, Vinicius Junior is doing his part to make the world a better place. In 2021, he established Instituto Vini Jr. to facilitate school access for disadvantaged Brazilian children and teenagers. Two years later, that initiative earned him the Socrates Award for humanitarian work.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) named him Goodwill Ambassador for Education for All this year. He is the second Brazilian soccer player named UNESCO Ambassador after the legendary Pele.

Will Colin Kaepernick make an NFL return?

While he hasn’t played since 2016, NFL teams like the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens considered signing him. However, none of those possibilities materialized. Colin Kaepernick worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 but was left unsigned.

Two years later, the Los Angeles Chargers have hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach. Harbaugh had coached Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers, and they played in Super Bowl 47.

The former Nevada standout played his best football under Harbaugh’s guidance, throwing for a career-high 3,369 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2014. He added 639 rushing yards and a touchdown in the same year.

With Harbaugh taking the Chargers’ job, could this be the opportunity that Kaepernick has been waiting for so long? It will be easier said than done. For that to happen, the team must invite him to training camp first. Then, he must beat Easton Stick, Will Grier, and Max Duggan for a spot in the quarterback depth chart.