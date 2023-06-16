IN PHOTOS: Cowboys icon Herschel Walker’s $103,000 GT-R reported stolen in Texas

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker recently shared on Twitter that his Nissan GT-R sportscar nicknamed "Hulk," had been stolen in Irving, Texas.

Walker included photos of the silver sports car, showcasing its distinctive features such as a rear spoiler and dual exhaust. The GT-R, valued at $103,000, was seen in the photos with Georgia license plates.

Herschel Walker @HerschelWalker My GTR just got stolen in Irving, Texas! Please help me get HULK back. My GTR just got stolen in Irving, Texas! Please help me get HULK back. https://t.co/gsOgpGp76Z

Walker asked his followers to help get his 2016 GT-R back but, the story seems to end there. In the week since he announced the grand theft auto, he hasn't updated his fans on the status of his "Hulk."

Herschel Walker, who had previously run for the Georgia Senate, has made Texas his home for a considerable period, even maintaining a residence there after his tenure with the Dallas Cowboys concluded. It is unclear whether he formally reported the theft of his Nissan GT-R sportscar to local authorities or not.

Herschel Walker re-enrolls on college after Senate loss

While he was running for the United States Senate, Herschel Walker claimed that he had earned his Bachelor's Degree. That was later found to be untrue after his campaign website stated that he majored in Criminal Justice. Now, the 61 year old is setting his sights on finishing his education.

Greg Bluestein @bluestein #gasen



ajc.com/politics/back-… Herschel Walker has re-enrolled at the University of Georgia after his failed U.S. Senate bid, taking steps toward earning his college degree as he retreats from the public spotlight following his humbling 2022 defeat. #gapol Herschel Walker has re-enrolled at the University of Georgia after his failed U.S. Senate bid, taking steps toward earning his college degree as he retreats from the public spotlight following his humbling 2022 defeat. #gapol #gasen ajc.com/politics/back-…

He has apparently re-enrolled at the University of Georgia and is taking summer classes this semester. He left the university after his junior year to pursue his football aspirations.

Whether he has decided to continue studying criminal justice or another major is unknown. The former Heisman Trophy winner is known to be enrolled in the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences at the University. The Criminal Justice program is a part of that college.

During his campaign, many will remember that he even showed what appeared to be a police badge. Claiming at the time that he was an officer of the law. While that was later vetted to be untrue, perhaps he is now pursuing that career path.

Since losing the high stakes Senate seat to incumbent Raphael Warnock, the former Georgia Bulldog has taken a big step out of the spotlight. Which could be due in part to the controversey that surrounded his campaign. Allegations from his children and former partners casted him a different light than his longtime fans had seen.

