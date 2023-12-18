IN PHOTOS: Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane shows off lavish baby shower celebration

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suffered a setback via a 31-10, Week 15 defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback failed to complete a touchdown pass for only the second time this season.

But while the Cowboys lost a consequential matchup, Prescott is winning in life with a baby on the way. His girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, recently threw a baby shower to celebrate the blessing of her giving birth to their baby girl MJ soon.

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend conducts a party for their baby on the way

While future father Dak Prescott competes with the Cowboys, Sarah Jane Ramos organizes a party for their child. She maintained a pink-colored theme while combining it with Christmas decorations. Here are some photos from the event.

Image credit: Sarah Jane Ramos on Instagram

Image credit: Sarah Jane Ramos on Instagram

Image credit: Sarah Jane Ramos on Instagram

Ramos revealed her pregnancy through an Instagram post on Nov. 26. She shared photos of her holding onto her tummy with the caption:

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.”

It’s uncertain when Prescott and Ramos’ relationship started. However, dating rumors about them began to surface when Ramos shared a picture with the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller after their season-opening domination of the New York Giants.

After this, Ramos has regularly posted photos of her watching Cowboys games in person. Prescott eventually admitted that he was dating Ramos on Nov. 18, her 30th birthday. The former Mississippi State standout also welcomed his partner to the 30s Club.

Aside from his NFL career, Ramos has supported Prescott’s off-field advocacies, including his cancer awareness campaign with Ryan Reynolds.

Who is Sarah Jane Ramos, Dak Prescott’s girlfriend?

Ramos earned her Criminalistics and Criminal Science degree from Florida State. However, her enthusiasm for wine led her to work for companies like Diageo and Moet Hennessy before joining Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Currently, she oversees the distribution of Diageo, Nolets, and Hella Food Company products in Tampa Bay. While her degree is wildly different from her profession, she earned the right to work in the industry by getting her Level 2 Wine & Spirits certification from Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

Aside from her work, she’s also the CEO and founder of SJ Designs, which focuses on event planning, branding, and interior design. Dak Prescott’s partner also shares her time in charity work, serving on a committee for an annual charity event for the Tampa Children’s Cancer Center. Ramos is also CPR-certified by the American Red Cross.

While she supports Prescott and the Cowboys, she also shows allegiance to Florida-based professional sports teams, especially the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sarah Jane Ramos also plays golf and has attended a few PGA events.