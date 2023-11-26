Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos relationship timeline: When did Cowboys QB start dating Tampa influencer?

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is about to become a parent for the first time. Sarah Jane Ramos, his girlfriend, posted a picture of herself on Instagram, flaunting her baby bulge. She disclosed in the caption that she is expecting a daughter with the 30-year-old quarterback.

In the Instagram post, Jane Ramos tagged Prescott and expressed her excitement about raising a kid together.

"How thankful I am to do this with you can't be explained," Prescott said in the comments section. "I give thanks to God every day because he is perfect and nothing happens by coincidence. I love you.”

Before announcing the pregnancy and confirming their relationship, stories about Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott were already circulating.

After the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants 40-0 in the season opener, there were initial rumors that Prescott and Ramos were dating. Ramos shared an image of herself with the quarterback on social media following that game, leaving everyone wondering.

Since then, the influencer has posted multiple photos on Instagram chronicling her trips around the nation to see Prescott and the Cowboys play. Prescott did not acknowledge the rumors that he was dating Ramos until November 18.

On November 18, Ramos shared a number of pictures on Instagram from her 30th birthday celebration, featuring her and Prescott spending time together.

"So much to love in this post!" the quarterback reremarked in response to the images. "My love, welcome to the 30 club.”

What does Sarah Jane Ramos do?

Per her LinkedIn account, Sarah Jane Ramos has previously worked for alcohol companies like Diageo and Moet Hennessy. She now works as a manager for Wine and Spirits, one of the biggest wine and spirit distributors in the US. She has a degree in criminal science from Florida State and resides in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Dak Prescot is enjoying one of his best seasons to date—both on and off the field— given the recent reports that he and Jane Ramos are expecting a daughter. This season, Prescott has guided the Cowboys to an outstanding 8-3 record.