Dak Prescott welcomes girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos to ‘The Club’ on her 30th birthday

Dak Prescott's love life makes headlines, given his status as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Recently, he took to Instagram story to give fans an inside look at how he celebrated model Sarah Jane Ramos' 30th birthday.

The two-time Pro Bowler welcomed Ramos to the club as she turned 30 recently. Prescott wished her a happy birthday with the "Welcome to the Club" caption as he himself joined the 30 Club on July 29th. The businesswoman and model was also at the Cowboys Club Friday afternoon.

Prescott and his IG story with girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos

The pair were first spotted following the Cowboys' 40-0 blowout win over the rival Giants to open the 2023 season. Per her LinkedIn, Ramos has been the On Premise Area Manager for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits since August 2021. She is from the Tampa Bay area and a graduate of Florida State University.

Her LinkedIn also notes she has been the founder and CEO of SJ Designs since August 2012. She was Wine and Spirits Specialist Representing Moet Hennessy for six months in 2020.

The Dallas Cowboys star is having a good season under center thus far, with 2,011 yards, 13 touchdowns, and five interceptions. While his relationship status with Ramos is uncertain, the Cowboys quarterback was certain he wouldn't throw as many interceptions as he did last season (15).

Dak Prescott's previous relationships

In January, Page Six reported that the 30-year-old signal-caller was allegedly casual with LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch.

Prior to Jannasch, the two-time Pro Bowler dated social media influencer Natalie Buffett for two years. He and Buffett started dating in 2020 based on social media photos. It was uncertain precisely when they became official.

Both went to last year's NFL Honors together last February but reportedly broke up the following month. Since then, Dak Prescott and his dating life have been under wraps for the most part until Ramos entered the picture.

Time will tell as to whether Prescott will address the nature of his relationship with the businesswoman and model.