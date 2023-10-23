Sarah Jane joins Dak Prescott for Chris Young concert during Cowboys' bye week

Dak Prescott and his partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, enjoyed a fun night catching the stylings of country singer Chris Young this past weekend. With the Cowboys enjoying a much-needed breather after the early stretch in a hectic season, Dak Prescott and co. entered Week 7, their bye week, by beating the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

With Week 6 done and dusted, it appears Prescott is enjoying some much-needed time off the field with his rumored partner, Sarah Jane Ramos.

Ramos, who is a Tampa Bay-based social media influencer, uploaded a story to her Instagram account. The star quarterback and the model were all smiles on social media.

"Having ourselves a time," Ramos wrote on Instagram.

Image Credit: Sarah Jane Ramos' Instagram Story

The superstar singer also thanked Dak Prescott for turning up at his concert. He posed with him and said:

"Shoutout to [Dak Prescott] for showing up tonight! Texas you were amazing."

The Cowboys will next be in action against the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 29 in Week 8.

Who is Dak Prescott's partner, Sarah Jane Ramos?

Sarah Jane Ramos first came to the limelight after she was spotted with Prescott when the Cowboys beat the New York Giants in early September. Ramos also made it to the Cowboys-Patriots game earlier this month.

Ramos' professional background is impressive, as she has previously worked with Moet Hennessy, a world-renowned wine and beverage corporation. She has also worked with Marriott International and Groot Hospitality, which are some of the biggest names in the hospitality and entertainment industries.

Apart from her professional achievements, she has a substantial social media following count. She currently has over 19,000 followers on Instagram.

Prescott, on the other hand, has been in the spotlight week in week out, courtesy of the Dallas Cowboys.

In any case, Prescott has amassed an estimated net worth of $70 million, primarily because of his lucrative NFL contract. As things stand, though, Prescott is eagerly waiting on a contract extension.

All the noise coming out of the Cowboys camp has signalled that they are open to, or rather eager to, extend Prescott's contract. As things stand, Prescott's contract will account for nearly $60 million against the Cowboys' salary cap, which will be among the highest figures across the league.