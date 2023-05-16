IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders shows off swanky new Ford F-650 supertruck

Deion Sanders was hired as the new head coach of the University of Colorado football team last December, and so far it seems that he is truly embracing his new lifestyle in Colorado. He has been seen wearing a Cowboy hat around campus and bought a home shortly after being hired by the university.

Front Office Sports @FOS Deion Sanders just bought a new, custom Ford F-650 super truck.



The standard model — without any of Sanders' additions — retails for about $150,000.



Now, he has purchased a custom truck that will help him navigate the rough terrain and inclimate weather. In a video posted to his son's YouTube channel, Coach Prime as many refer to him, is seen admiring his new Ford F-650 Super Duty truck in the driveway of his home.

Deion Sanders new customized Ford F-650 will for sure turn heads.

The truck, to which his sons referred to as a "18 wheeler" starts at $150,000 for a base model. This truck is customized and even includes a custom emblem on the grill that reads "Prime". With all of the upgrades, including a matte black finish, the coach's new truck could cost up to $300,000.

In the video, the new Colorado head coach is heard saying that his truck is so tall that anyone who rides in it will have to jump like NBA superstar Ja Morant to get in.

"You've got to jump like Ja Morant to get in my car"

Deion Sanders will definitely need that oversized truck to navigate the roads next fall when snow begins to accumulate.

Deion Sanders' Buffaloes will open season against TCU

The 2023 College Football Schedule was released this week and it features some key matchups throughout the season. Deion Sanders and his Univeristy of Colorado Boulder Buffaloes will start their season off with a big audience.

Colorado will be on the road for Week 1 of the college football season against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs, or TCU for short and will be featured as the game of the week on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff".

The game will kickoff at 12pm EST on September 2, 2023. It won't be any easy matchup for the Buffaloes. TCU had a standout season in 2022 which saw the Horned Frogs defeat the Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl for a trip to the National Championship game. TCU came up short of a National Title after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in the big game.

This will be a rematch of last year's season opener, with TCU defeating the Buffaloes 38-13 in 2022.

