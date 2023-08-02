IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais hypes up $230,500,000 QB at Browns training camp

Deshaun Watson, like the rest of the active NFL, is back in the saddle in preparation for the 2023 NFL season. The quarterback and his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, enjoyed the offseason but now Watson is back to work.

The couple set foot on the practice field together and Anais got to watch her significant other practice. She went ahead and posted on social media about her support for No. 4 in three pictures on her story on Instagram. Wearing a curious set of sunglasses, she posed in two of the pictures. In the first little two-second clip, she is seen throwing up the peace sign.

In the second picture, Anais continued to wear sunglasses while standing with her boyfriend. She posted another picture of the two embracing with a field goal sitting in the background. It was a bit of a cloudy day when the photos were taken, but the contrast of the quarterback's orange shirt with her blue top popped against the green background.

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais at training camp

Deshaun Watson aims to give Jilly Anais first winning season since 2019

Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Jilly Anais reportedly started dating the quarterback in 2019, per Cleveland media. Since the one-year anniversary of the relationship, the quarterback has been unable to finish above .500. In 2022, he signed a five-year $230 million deal with the Browns.

At one point, the quarterback seemed to be almost shoulder-to-shoulder with Patrick Mahomes. That moment feels like eons ago in NFL years. If the quarterback fails to finish over .500 this year, 2024 runs the risk of the quarterback going five full years without a winning record. The quarterback only has one playoff win in his career.

Chri$ 𖤐 @ChrisWithTheW



This that MVP SZN



pic.twitter.com/vQaD0OFFpT Deshaun Watson says he’s hungry it’s really over for the league dawgThis that MVP SZN

At that point, some may draw comparisons between the Browns quarterback and Kirk Cousins. Cousin's thrown up some eye-popping stats, but in clutch time, he's struggled late in the year. 2022 did help to bolster Watson's resume slightly in helping the team's dominant run, but it still didn't turn into any playoff wins.

This year, Watson will also be hoping to elevate the team's past where they were at the peak of the Baker Mayfield era. Mayfield won a playoff game and was gone after the following season. As such, fans (and perhaps Anais) are cautiously hoping for a multi-playoff win year for the team.

Will Deshaun Watson deliver?