IN PHOTOS: Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais turns heads with glamorous workout fit

Deshaun Watson's girlfriend, Jilly Anais, often shares photos on social media, flaunting her numerous outfits and looks. On Tuesday, the singer and model shared a series of images dressed for a workout and doing a mini photoshoot on the way.

She posted pictures of the white leggings and long-sleeved cropped top at home and in the car. She then added a video of her getting in a cycling workout while showing off her toned physique. She paired the comfortable workout look with a Chanel crossbody bag.

Jilly Anais often posts videos of her workouts and even used to share them on her YouTube channel.

This comes just a few weeks after she stole the show at the premiere of Snoop Dogg's latest film, "The Underdoggs." She and Watson attended the premiere, and her look once again featured white pants and a cropped white top.

How long have Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson been together?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has had a tumultuous few years, but Jilly Anais has stood by his side. The couple began dating in 2019 after meeting at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, where they attended different parties.

After their first interaction, Watson messaged Anais on Instagram, and they began dating soon afterward. Jilly Anais is a native of Houston, Texas, and the quarterback was playing for the Houston Texans at the time. The couple has been dating for just about five years, and throughout that time, Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by over 20 massage therapists in Texas.

The quarterback denied the allegations against him, and Anais' support for him never faltered as the couple continued public appearances together. After sitting out the 2021 NFL season, the Texans finally agreed to trade Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

After serving an 11-game suspension in 2022, Watson retook the field for the first time in nearly two years. Anais attended every Cleveland Browns game and documented gamedays on her social media pages, showing her support for the quarterback through the ups and downs.