IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife Claire recaps fun times with TE at 'Universal Islands of Adventure'

San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle has been preparing for the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Recently, the tight end took time out from his preparations to spend some of it with his wife, Claire Kittle, who accompanied him to Orlando. The couple visited Universal's Islands of Adventure in Florida.

On Friday, Claire Kittle took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek into her fun trip to Universal's Islands of Adventure with the 49ers tight end. In addition to sharing an adorable picture with George, Claire also posted a handful of snapshots from the 'Wizarding World of Harry Potter' at the theme park.

"The best night @gkittle," Claire captioned an IG story featuring a picture of her with George Kittle.

George Kittle's wife Claire recaps fun times with TE at 'Universal Islands of Adventure' (Image Source: Claire/IG)

"I could stay in Harry Potter world all night," Claire captioned another story.

Before sharing a sneak peek into her date night at Universal's Islands of Adventure, Claire Kittle shared a three-word message for George as he heads to the AFC-NFC Pro Bowl. Claire's message came via her Instagram story, featuring a snapshot of the 49ers tight end, on Thursday.

"Pro bowl baby @gkittle," Claire wrote.

George Kittle's wife Claire shared her reaction to the 49ers losing their Super Bowl chances

San Francisco lost their ticket to the Super Bowl when they failed to beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, eliminating themselves from the NFL playoffs. Following the game, the US Weekly released an exclusive interview with George Kittle's wife, Claire Kittle. During the interview, Claire shared her views on the loss and said:

"We have such a great group of guys and they all really love each other and hang out outside of football. They just enjoy spending time with each other and keeping that positive light. They genuinely enjoy one another. That’s always good because that is definitely not the case in every locker room."

"They’re competitors, they’re professional athletes. They want to win and want to be successful. So yeah, of course there’s some level of disappointment. But you just take it as a learning experience and you try to really capitalize on the moments that you have left, because each year is so vastly different," Claire concluded.

George Kittle's wife Claire previously made headlines when she claimed she didn't mind being addressed with the controversial tag "WAG," despite all the criticism against the acronym.

