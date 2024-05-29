IN PHOTOS: George Kittle's wife shares sneak peek into birthday celebrations with 49ers star in Mexico

George Kittle might be entering the final stretch of the offseason, but that doesn't mean he and his wife have not been busy. Claire Kittle turned 30 this week and didn't exactly have a quiet celebration. Taking to Instagram, George Kittle's wife posted close to a dozen photos of their celebration in Mexico.

The San Francisco 49ers tight end was present in two of the photos, but the focus was on Claire. The birthday celebration appeared to take place on a beach and on the water in Mexico with a handful of Claire's friends. Smiles dotted the photos as Kittle's wife claimed to have had a 30th celebration not to forget.

"Hey 30, I think I like it here," she wrote in a caption.

George Kittle's wife posts update for "life lately"

NFC Championship-Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - courtesy of Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

George Kittle and his wife didn't appear to have a quiet lead-up to her birthday, either. The 49ers star's wife posted a handful of photos, simply explaining them as "life lately."

In one photo, she revealed that she and George had personally traveled to a New York Knicks game. It was unclear whether it was a trip to a playoff game or a regular-season game, but with the Knicks alive until the second round of the playoffs, it would have been an enticing option for most fans.

In addition, it appears Kittle was treated to a private screening of the upcoming Netflix docuseries about himself and a handful of other skill position players. In another photo, it Kittle was seen spending time in Miami, with the name of the city tucked away in the corner of a photo.

Overall, with still two months until training camp, the Kittles have plenty of time to themselves to dive into any distraction they see fit.

With both Kittles now past the 30 mark, the pressure to live it up while they can only increase as the tight end inches closer to losing his stable foothold in the NFL.

According to Spotrac, Kittle is only under contract through the 2025 season, so this offseason could be his last one with a clear future. Next offseason could be mired with negotiations, which could rain on his parade. However, for now, life appears good for the Kittles.