IN PHOTOS: George Kittle and wife Claire recaps wild week ft. 2024 Masters and Wrestlemania

George Kittle and his wife, Claire, had quite a busy and fun week. Kittle took to Instagram to share the couple's whirlwind week of events.

The couple attended "Wrestlemania," which took place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia early last week. The former Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player shared a video of wrestling great John Cena jumping into the ring.

"What a week!."

The Kittle's then attended country music star Luke Combs' concert on his current "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" tour that kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Kittle's photos of their jam-packed weekend.

George and Claire Kittle then headed south to attend the pinnacle of professional golf at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

The couple even met up with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, as seen in the photos. Kittle and Cousins even posed for a 'prom' type photo as a joke.

George Kittle met up with Peyton Manning and Kirk Cousins at the Masters.

George and Claire Kittle aren't wasting any time traveling and having fun before the San Francisco 49ers tight end reports for offseason workouts.

George Kittle and wife Claire kick off April after whirlwind March

The first few weeks of April have been busy for George Kittle and his wife, Claire. Wrestlemania, The Masters and a Luke Combs concert all within a few days. This comes after a busy March for the couple after they flew to Iowa to support their alma mater, the University of Iowa, in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

The couple flew to Iowa City to cheer on Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and the team.

George and Claire Kittle met at the University of Iowa. Claire played basketball at the university, while George was a member of the Hawkeyes football team. The 49ers tight end supported his wife's old team by wearing her jersey to the game.

The couple also returned from a trip to St. Barts in early March as they took time to unwind from the long NFL season. They traveled alongside 49ers teammate Kyle Juszczyk, his wife Kristin and other close friends.

