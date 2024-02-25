IN PHOTOS: George Kittle and wife Claire 'recharge' following 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

George Kittle and his wife, Claire, are relaxing after a long NFL season. The San Francisco 49ers tight end's wife took to Instagram to share photos of their getaway. In the photos, the couple can be seen posing on the balcony, overlooking the water.

She captioned the series of photos by saying that the couple was 'recharging.' It was a much-needed getaway for the couple after a dominant playoff run that ended in disappointment for the 49ers.

Time to recharge the battery ❤️

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Claire Kittle didn't indicate where the couple was spending their downtime; however, photos earlier in the week indicated that Kittle and other 49ers players were in Mexico.

George and Claire Kittle are taking some downtime now that the NFL season has ended.

The San Francisco 49ers seem to be putting the loss in Super Bowl LVIII behind them and are looking forward to another postseason run in 2024.

George Kittle's negligence cost the 49ers early in Super Bowl LVIII

The audio from Super Bowl LVIII was released last week and the commentary from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has been amusing for NFL fans. There was one instance, though, that gave fans an insight as to what happened with a 49ers turnover.

On the first drive of Super Bowl LVIII, George Kittle thought the play was done, but running back Christian McCaffrey lost the ball. He chose to say hello to Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, but he lost out on a big play in the process.

Expand Tweet

Kittle's "Hi George" comments cost him the opportunity to recover the fumbled ball. Instead, Karlaftis recovered the ball and gave the Kansas City Chiefs possession of the ball early in the game.

During the game, many were confused as to how the San Francisco 49ers tight end was unable to make the play when he was right near the ball. Now fans have realized that it was a missed opportunity because George Kittle was saying hello to his namesake.