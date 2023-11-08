IN PHOTOS: George Kittle and wife Claire spend bye week with stunning romantic dates

George Kittle and his wife Claire made most of their time off together. The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed their bye week, giving the players some much-needed rest as the 2023 season continues. Kittle and Claire, of course, seemed to be in their own bubble as the weekend continued.

Travelling to Whitefish, Montana, the couple seemed to make a whole experience out of the small vacation. As per Claire's Instagram post, they travelled to a 'new place' together.

A few snaps were of them enjoying a swim together, while others were photos from a romantic dinner together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Claire Kittle's official Instagram account (@clairekittle)

"Traveling to new places with you >>>," Claire wrote in her caption.

Judging by the couple's videos and other photos, they seemed to have rented a cabin in the area, enjoying the forest lake view as they relaxed.

"sounds mighty good to me"

Claire even made a reel out of their mini vacation. With over 139,000 followers on Instagram, Claire is consistent with keeping their followers updated. This includes her game day fits, along with any other event in their life.

Just last month, Kittle was in the spotlight for hyping up Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole.

Image Credit: George Kittle's wife Claire in Kayla Nicole's Instagram post's comment section

While it was a simple comment, fans were quick to notice the exchange between the two social media influencers.

How did Claire and George Kittle meet?

Together for years, Claire and George Kittle met while studying at the University of Iowa. Starting out as friends, they began dating a few months later. A basketball player herself, their relationship had been the talk of the town since freshman year.

Engaged in 2018, they got married in 2019. While sharing happy moments with fans, the couple also hasn't shied away from sharing a few difficult moments also.

Learning about her pregnancy on Christmas morning, the couple was informed a few days later that their pregnancy was ectopic.

"After hours of evaluating options and speaking with doctors in the ER, the decision was made to go into surgery that night. This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early".

Thanking George Kittle for being her rock, Claire added:

"It sucks. It’s hard. Be strong. There’s strength in stories and I hope you can find comfort in ours. These types of things need to be talked about more often. Please keep George and I in your prayers as we don’t really know what to expect moving forward. I do know God gives us exactly what we need when we need it".

Though the couple didn't share any future plans on Instagram, they did ask everyone to keep them in their prayers going forward.