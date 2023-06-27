In Photos: Gia Duddy celebrates 'favorite person' Will Levis with small weekend trip

New Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is adjusting to life as an NFL player. After being selected by the Titans in the second round of the Draft, Levis is on a steep learning curve.

However, as teams take a five-week break after minicamp before training camp begins, there is time for a holiday of sorts. That is exactly what Gia Duddy, Levis' girlfriend has done.

Duddy posted via her Instagram page that she was making the trek to see her "long distance boyfriend" Will Levis, whom she called her favorite person.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gia Duddy wrote:

"A weekend celebrating my favorite person! 24 looks good on you @will_levis ;)."

The video shows Duddy hopping on a plane to visit Levis and then the duo can be seen heading to the race track we assume is in Nashville. They are also seen dining and having lunch together.

Duddy, who has over 154,000 followers on Instagram, has been with Will Levis for two years. She is clearly enjoying her time with her boyfriend before the NFL season starts.

Once it does, it will be all business as Levis looks to break into the Titans' starting team ahead of Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis.

Will Levis faces uphill battle for Titans starting job

Levis at the NFL Combine.

The Titans' starting role is Tannehill's, for now. With the veteran quarterback's contract seeing him have a cap hit of $36.6 million in 2023, he is going to get the first crack at the job.

Having steered the Titans to back-to-back double-digit winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, injuries saw him play just 12 games last season.

With Tannehill ageing though, the likes of Willis and Levis are thought to be the ones who can take over from the veteran.

Willis, at the time of writing, is thought to be ahead of Levis on the depth chart. But we all know how quickly things can change once training camp rolls around.

There haven't been many 'wow' moments thus far this offseason regarding Will Levis, and, of course, fans take that and run with a certain narrative.

However, it is early and it is his rookie season. But for those who have hope that Levis can be the starter for Tennessee come Week 1, it may be time to cool the jets on that one.

Poll : 0 votes