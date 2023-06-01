Rookie quarterback Will Levis has been hyping up his ability to be a quarterback in the National Football League. Videos of him throwing have gone viral and fans have been impressed with that. But, in OTAs this weekend with the Tennessee Titans, Levis wasn't that impressive in a video that is circulating around social media.

The rookie out of Kentucky is seen completing drills alongside Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill. At the end of the drill, the quarterbacks were expected to throw the football into the net, hitting one of the designated targets.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Willis was quite accurate in the video, Levis was not. He missed the net altogether and threw completely over it. If it were a game, that pass could have been too high for his receiver to make a play.

While it is still early and the chances of Will Levis starting this year are slim, it still caused some panic for Titans fans, with many wondering if there is any possibility of the quarterback being the future of the team.

Some just used the opportunity to make jokes about the quarterback's love of mayo. Essentially saying that perhaps he had too much mayo that morning and it caused his accuracy to be off. No doubt fans will continue to keep an eye out for more videos in the future.

TAYLOR MADE @taylormade901 @TDavenport_NFL malik hits the square levis over throws the whole thing.. Malik has been working! @TDavenport_NFL malik hits the square levis over throws the whole thing.. Malik has been working!

Will Levis has some thoughts about rough Titans practice

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis didn't have a great practice on Wednesday. And, he knows that, but he's not going to let that linger:

“I know I have more opportunities tomorrow and the next day, so I’m not going to beat myself up. High standards is the name of the game. It’s not to beat yourself up. It’s to motivate you to go out there and perform to the best of your ability.”

The rookie quarterback told reporters after Wednesday's OTA that he knows that he needs to get better. But, that he won't 'beat himself' up about his efforts. He said that having high standards is what it's all about. And that if he concentrated too much on what he did wrong, he would get better.

He said that just showing up every day, ready to improve and bet the best that you can is what it's all about. The quarterback, who was expected to be a first-round draft pick, slipped to the second round. The Titans used the opportunity to build depth at the position.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes