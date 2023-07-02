IN PHOTOS: Gisele Bündchen enjoys surfing in stunning bikini as Tom Brady returns from Greece vacation

Gisele Bündchen loves the ocean and is often seen by beachside living her best life. Recently, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was seen surfing on the Costa Rican waves.

The 42-year-old showed why she was the highest-paid model in the fashion industry as she put her famous curves on display as she put on a black bikini.

Bündchen looked fierce while riding the waves. She has mentioned that she loves to spend time in her country and had to live in US because she was married to Tom Brady.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Gisele Bündchen sets out to takeover the waves in Costa Rica (Image Credit: BackGrid).

Gisele surfed for about 40 mins. To accompany her was her daughter, Vivian Lake, whose hand she held. In the pictures, the Brazilian model looked athletic and energetic.

After Gisele, pop star Shakira also hit the same surfing area. The two have met up before when they went on a dinner date with their children in Miami last month.

While Gisele Bündchen was enjoying her time at the ocean, her former husband, Tom Brady, came back to the States after a relaxing vacation at Greece with his children.

2023 has been a blockbuster year for Gisele Bündchen

Brady and Bündchen separated in October 2022 and went on to focus on their individual careers. Gisele Bündchen has had a busy year so far because she modeled for designer brands like Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Vanity Fair and IWC Watches.

She also attended the Met Gala and wore a pristine white Chanel gown. Her most iconic shoot of the year according to many fans was when she modeled for Louis Vuitton. Gisele stunned in a one-piece suit and looked every bit of an ubermodel.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen said that she will focus on her career more now that she has more time on her hands. And she has been doing just that by working with some of the best brands in the fashion industry.

Poll : 0 votes