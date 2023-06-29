Tom Brady focuses on 'quality time' with kids while co-parenting with Gisele Bündchen: Report

Even though Tom Brady has retired from the NFL, his three children are keeping him very busy.

The 45-year-old former NFL quarterback hung up his cleats in February 2023 for the second time in his career. While many thought the seven-time Super Bowl winner would make an unanticipated comeback, he firmly expressed that nothing of that sort is on his mind. So, what is TB12 doing these days?

As this was the first summer in 23 years that he did not have pre-season training sessions looming over his head, he made several plans with his three children.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady is a dad to three kids; John "Jack" Edward Thomas (whom he co-parents with his former girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, whom he co-parents with his former wife Gisele Bündchen.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Tom Brady shared that he has been busy taking care of his children, spending time with them. He also said that he has been keeping himself busy with work:

"It's funny, this month is already almost over so they're almost halfway through the summer and they're back to school in August."

Hence, he made it his priority to spend "quality time with them."

What had Tom Brady been up to in this offseason?

As mentioned before, Brady no longer has to worry about grueling training sessions. Instead, he replaced his training sessions with charity events and fun vacations with his children.

Recently, the 15-time Pro Bowler participated in the inaugural Fanatics Merch Madness donation event. It was the largest one-day charitable merchandise giveaway in history, worth $20 million.

Additionally, he went on an exciting Greek vacation with his children where he questioned his parenting skills as he allowed his children, Jack, Vivi and Benny to do a rather dangerous activity.

Before that, Tom Brady, Benny and Vivi enjoyed a fun day at Disney Land. There, the future Hall of Famer's children tricked him to sit on a terrifying ride. He wrote:

"The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill')."

The QB will start his broadcasting job next year. In the meantime, he is seizing every opportunity to spend time with his children.

Poll : 0 votes