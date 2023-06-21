Tom Brady questions his parenting decisions during jet ski trip with kids in Greece

Tom Brady and his children are doing all the fun activities they can now that he has retired from the NFL. TB12 is vacationing in Greece with his children on a luxurious yacht.

His holiday is not void of activities that spike one's adrenaline rush. This time, the seven-time Super Bowl winner let his children enjoy things that can raise the question, "If Brady is a good parent?"

Even Tampa Tom does not know the answer to that because, when he shared videos of his children on his Instagram Story, he was not sure if allowing his kids to experience a fun handheld jet ski ride was the right thing to do. Fans would definitely agree that — as long as the kids were safe — it was certainly a good parenting moment.

Vivian, Benjamin and Jack enjoy a fun-filled day with their father, who recorded their cool activities. Image Credit: Tom Brady's Instagram Story

Even though he was doubting his decision to let his kids jet ski, the future Hall of Famer was absolutely proud of himself for allowing his three children, Benjamin, Jack and Vivian, to take a huge jump into the ocean.

Time when Tom Brady was criticized for jumping off a cliff with his daughter

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian were involved in a controversial moment when they were seen jumping off a cliff together. In a video shared by Tom Brady on his Instagram account, he filmed them as they jumped off a cliff into the water. This incident caused a division on the internet, with some praising the father-daughter bonding experience, while others expressed concern for the safety of Vivian.

TB12 captioned the video:

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving.

"Daddy always gives her a 10 though!"

The controversy surrounding Brady and Vivian's cliff jumping incident highlights the differing opinions when it comes to parenting choices and risky activities involving children. While some may view it as a thrilling and bonding experience, others may raise concerns over safety.

Fans can expect the star quarterback to take precautions and look after the safety of his children as he was an elite athlete and knows how to avoid injuries.

