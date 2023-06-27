WATCH: Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson join forces with Fanatics in $20 million Merch Madness giveaway

One may have never thought that they would see the day that Eli Manning, Tom Brady, and Russell Wilson were all on the same team. But, thanks to Fanatics, all three Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks are taking time to give back.

On Tuesday, Fanatics founder and co-chair Michael Rubin and Eli Manning were on the CBS Morning Show, to discuss the event. The first-ever 'Merch Madness' event is taking place across the United States.

The sports apparel brand will give away 300,000 items totalling over worth $20 million to over 100,000 underprivileged children and their families.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Manning, Rubin, Wilson and rapper Meek Mill made appearances at the Harlem location in New York.

Tom Brady then made an appearance at the Miami location, where he was seen helping children pick out some sports apparel.

New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum are set to appear at the Boston location. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is also scheduled to appear at the Dallas site.

"This year, we wanted to focus on a single cause and create a substantial impact." -Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin said that he came up with the idea last year and said that being able to have an event that will impact hundreds of thousands of people was the main focus. With the impending success of the event, there's likely to be another event next year as well.

Tom Brady intercepts pass while playing with kids at Fanatics event

Tom Brady was at the Broward County Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday morning. His appearance was a part of the Fanatics 'Merch Madness' event. While he wasn't helping the children choose some of their favorite sports merchandise, he had a little fun with them as well.

He took part in a pickup football game with the children inside the gym. In a video posted to Fanatics Twitter page, the former NFL quarterback is seen intercepting the pass intended for one of the kids.

Fanatics joked that it was the quarterback's first career interception and that it happened at their event. In the video, he then appears to take the football and tries to run around another one of the kids. The others kids burst into laughter as they watched Tom Brady play in their gym.

DJ Khaled also made an appearance at the Miami location and was also seen playing with the kids as they were playing in the gym.

Poll : 0 votes